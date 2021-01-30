When we begun our collaboration with Airbag specialists In&motion, our vision was a supremely affordable yet high performance Airbag jacket so every rider could experience the enhanced protection of an Airbag jacket.

The Axiom delivers on that vision.

Made from heavy-duty MaxTex, the jacket features a breathable fixed SinAqua waterproof lining and a fixed mesh lining which, when all combined, offer fantastic levels of waterproofing and breathability.

The protection afforded by this CE Level AA jacket is enhanced by the inclusion of an In&motion Airbag, bringing the highest level of safety to all riders.

Available in: Black/Black/Black, Black/Grey/Flo Yellow

Jacket SRP: £279.99

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here