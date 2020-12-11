This may be our entry level touring boot, but is still packed with features to keep your feet protected.
Made from a microfibre construction, the boot features a SinAqua waterproof membrane for dryness and breathability. Added to this are the integrated shin, ankle and heel protection. The boot also features an integrated reinforced toe box and is CE certified as standard!
|Armour
|Heel Protection: Reinforced Cockpit
|Shin Protection: Integrated
|Ankle Protection: Integrated
|Construction
|Main Outer Material: Microfibre
|Waterproof Lining: SinAqua Waterproof Membrane
|Closure: Zip Fastening with Hook & Loop
|Shift Pad: TPU
|Shank: Polycarbonate Anti Twist Midsole
|Insole: Anti-Bacterial Gel
|Outsole: RST Touring Sole
|Features & Benefits
|Toe Box: Integrated & Reinforced
|Puller: Strap Design
For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
Podcasts Latest Episodes
Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham