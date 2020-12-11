Rst Axiom Ce Men’s Waterproof BootThis may be our entry level touring boot, but is still packed with features to keep your feet protected.

Made from a microfibre construction, the boot features a SinAqua waterproof membrane for dryness and breathability. Added to this are the integrated shin, ankle and heel protection. The boot also features an integrated reinforced toe box and is CE certified as standard!

Armour Heel Protection: Reinforced Cockpit
Shin Protection: Integrated
Ankle Protection: Integrated
Construction Main Outer Material: Microfibre
Waterproof Lining: SinAqua Waterproof Membrane
Closure:  Zip Fastening with Hook & Loop
Shift Pad: TPU
Shank: Polycarbonate Anti Twist Midsole
Insole: Anti-Bacterial Gel
Outsole: RST Touring Sole
Features & Benefits Toe Box: Integrated & Reinforced
Puller: Strap Design

 

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

