This may be our entry level touring boot, but is still packed with features to keep your feet protected.

Made from a microfibre construction, the boot features a SinAqua waterproof membrane for dryness and breathability. Added to this are the integrated shin, ankle and heel protection. The boot also features an integrated reinforced toe box and is CE certified as standard!

Armour Heel Protection: Reinforced Cockpit Shin Protection: Integrated Ankle Protection: Integrated Construction Main Outer Material: Microfibre Waterproof Lining: SinAqua Waterproof Membrane Closure: Zip Fastening with Hook & Loop Shift Pad: TPU Shank: Polycarbonate Anti Twist Midsole Insole: Anti-Bacterial Gel Outsole: RST Touring Sole Features & Benefits Toe Box: Integrated & Reinforced Puller: Strap Design

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

