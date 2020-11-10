2021 RST Axis Sport CE Men’s Leather Jean.
Ergonomically cut to suit a range of riding positions, the Axis Sport jean is made from cowhide leather with leather stretch motion panels for a superb fit.
Additionally, the Axis comes with CE Level 1 knee armour and a pocket for the hip armour. Wear with the CE certified Level AA Axis jacket which can be paired via the 360º connection zip.
The Axis Sport leather jean is CE Level A certified and ideal for a wide range of riding styles.
|Armour
|Knee Armour: CE Level 1
|Hip Armour: Pocket Only
|Construction
|Main Outer Material: Cowhide Leather
|Stretch Material: 4 Way Woven Stretch with Motion Panels
|Lining: Fixed Mesh Liner
|Zips: MAX Zips
|Thread: Bonded Nylon
|Ventilation: Panel in Panel Perforated Leather
|Connection Zip: Yes – 360°
|Features & Benefits
|Knee Slider: Quick Release Hook & Loop Knee Sliders
|Adjustment: Waist Adjusters
|Elasticated Side Waist Panels: Yes
|FIT PROFILE:
|Sport
For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/
