Rst Axis Sport Ce Men’s Leather Jean2021 RST Axis Sport CE Men’s Leather Jean.

Ergonomically cut to suit a range of riding positions, the Axis Sport jean is made from cowhide leather with leather stretch motion panels for a superb fit.

Additionally, the Axis comes with CE Level 1 knee armour and a pocket for the hip armour. Wear with the CE certified Level AA Axis jacket which can be paired via the 360º connection zip.

The Axis Sport leather jean is CE Level A certified and ideal for a wide range of riding styles.

Armour Knee Armour: CE Level 1
Hip Armour:  Pocket Only
Construction Main Outer Material: Cowhide Leather
Stretch Material: 4 Way Woven Stretch with Motion Panels
Lining: Fixed Mesh Liner
Zips: MAX Zips
Thread: Bonded Nylon
Ventilation: Panel in Panel Perforated Leather
Connection Zip: Yes – 360°
Features & Benefits Knee Slider: Quick Release Hook & Loop Knee Sliders
Adjustment: Waist Adjusters
Elasticated Side Waist Panels: Yes
FIT PROFILE: Sport

 

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

