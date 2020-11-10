2021 RST Axis Sport CE Men’s Leather Jean.

Ergonomically cut to suit a range of riding positions, the Axis Sport jean is made from cowhide leather with leather stretch motion panels for a superb fit.

Additionally, the Axis comes with CE Level 1 knee armour and a pocket for the hip armour. Wear with the CE certified Level AA Axis jacket which can be paired via the 360º connection zip.

The Axis Sport leather jean is CE Level A certified and ideal for a wide range of riding styles.

Armour Knee Armour: CE Level 1 Hip Armour: Pocket Only Construction Main Outer Material: Cowhide Leather Stretch Material: 4 Way Woven Stretch with Motion Panels Lining: Fixed Mesh Liner Zips: MAX Zips Thread: Bonded Nylon Ventilation: Panel in Panel Perforated Leather Connection Zip: Yes – 360° Features & Benefits Knee Slider: Quick Release Hook & Loop Knee Sliders Adjustment: Waist Adjusters Elasticated Side Waist Panels: Yes FIT PROFILE: Sport

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



