Lightweight, tough and incredibly durable, Kevlar® fibre adds value, anywhere a physical challenge needs to be met.

RST is therefore proud to partner with Kevlar® to curate a collection of better, stronger, and safer protective apparel that confronts the physical demands of motorcycling. At RST, our obsession with protection is relentless. Ultimately, our job is to do everything we can to ensure our riders are comfortable and protected. Our garments need to perform – working in synergy with the rider and the bike.

The RST Built with Kevlar™ Range may look casual but is anything but. The collection features a range of textile jackets & shirts, hoodies and jeans that have been designed with safety and comfort in mind. They offer enhanced abrasion resistance and tear strength even on your toughest rides.

1 of 4

For more information, head to www.rst-moto.com/built-with-kevlar

Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

