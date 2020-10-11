RST Cargo Pouch
Just picked up the X-Raid Jacket for the coming Autumn? Complete the look with the RST Cargo Pouch. Matching the military styling of the Jacket, the Pouch is lightweight and adds convenient storage for keys, phones, or accessories. It can also be easily thrown in a bag to keep your motorcycling essentials together.
Available in: Black/Black
SRP: £9.99
For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
Podcasts Latest Episodes
Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham