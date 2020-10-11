

RST Cargo Pouch

Just picked up the X-Raid Jacket for the coming Autumn? Complete the look with the RST Cargo Pouch. Matching the military styling of the Jacket, the Pouch is lightweight and adds convenient storage for keys, phones, or accessories. It can also be easily thrown in a bag to keep your motorcycling essentials together.

Available in: Black/Black

SRP: £9.99

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

