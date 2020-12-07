The F- Lite is the lightest, most ventilated, CE Certified airbag jacket RST has ever made – ideal for riding in sunny climates.
The F-Lite Jacket’s lightweight yet robust construction comes from K540 mesh supported by HTC fabric, providing huge airflow without compromising abrasion resistance. Knitted to enhance comfort, ventilation and movement, the F-Lite fully accommodates the In&motion Airbag, allowing enough room for effective deployment.
Inside, a shower resistant windproof liner provides protection in light rain, while sleeve and waist adjusters offer a tailored fit. The Amara covered sports collar and cuffs enhance comfort.
The jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with shoulder cups and reflective panels and logos for added visibility and protection.
Use the 360° connection zip to connect to any RST jean.
|Armour
|Back Protector: In&motion Back Protector CE Level 1
|Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1
|Elbow Armour: CE Level 1
|Airbag: In&motion System
|Construction
|Main Outer Material: HTC Fabric
|Secondary Outer Material: K540 Mesh Main Body
|Inner Lining: Removable Windproof Lining
|Cuffs: Amara Sports
|Collar: Amara Sports
|Zips: MAX Zips
|Thread: Corespun Polyester
|Connection Zip: Yes – 360°
|Features & Benefits
|Adjustment: Hook & Loop Cuff and Waist Adjusters, Press Fastener Sleeve Adjusters
|Outer Pockets: 2
|Inner Pockets: 1
|Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos and Fabric
|Fit Profile
|Urban
For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/
