Rst F-lite Airbag Ce Mens Textile JacketThe F- Lite is the lightest, most ventilated, CE Certified airbag jacket RST has ever made – ideal for riding in sunny climates.

The F-Lite Jacket’s lightweight yet robust construction comes from K540 mesh supported by HTC fabric, providing huge airflow without compromising abrasion resistance. Knitted to enhance comfort, ventilation and movement, the F-Lite fully accommodates the In&motion Airbag, allowing enough room for effective deployment.

Inside, a shower resistant windproof liner provides protection in light rain, while sleeve and waist adjusters offer a tailored fit. The Amara covered sports collar and cuffs enhance comfort.

The jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with shoulder cups and reflective panels and logos for added visibility and protection.

Use the 360° connection zip to connect to any RST jean.

Armour Back Protector: In&motion Back Protector CE Level 1
Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1
Elbow Armour: CE Level 1
Airbag: In&motion System
Construction Main Outer Material: HTC Fabric
Secondary Outer Material: K540 Mesh Main Body
Inner Lining: Removable Windproof Lining
Cuffs: Amara Sports
Collar: Amara Sports
Zips: MAX Zips
Thread: Corespun Polyester
Connection Zip: Yes – 360°
Features & Benefits Adjustment:  Hook & Loop Cuff and Waist Adjusters, Press Fastener Sleeve Adjusters
Outer Pockets: 2
Inner Pockets: 1
Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos and Fabric
Fit Profile Urban

Rst F-lite Airbag Ce Mens Textile Jacket

