The F- Lite is the lightest, most ventilated, CE Certified airbag jacket RST has ever made – ideal for riding in sunny climates.

The F-Lite Jacket’s lightweight yet robust construction comes from K540 mesh supported by HTC fabric, providing huge airflow without compromising abrasion resistance. Knitted to enhance comfort, ventilation and movement, the F-Lite fully accommodates the In&motion Airbag, allowing enough room for effective deployment.

Inside, a shower resistant windproof liner provides protection in light rain, while sleeve and waist adjusters offer a tailored fit. The Amara covered sports collar and cuffs enhance comfort.

The jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with shoulder cups and reflective panels and logos for added visibility and protection.

Use the 360° connection zip to connect to any RST jean.

Armour Back Protector: In&motion Back Protector CE Level 1 Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1 Elbow Armour: CE Level 1 Airbag: In&motion System Construction Main Outer Material: HTC Fabric Secondary Outer Material: K540 Mesh Main Body Inner Lining: Removable Windproof Lining Cuffs: Amara Sports Collar: Amara Sports Zips: MAX Zips Thread: Corespun Polyester Connection Zip: Yes – 360° Features & Benefits Adjustment: Hook & Loop Cuff and Waist Adjusters, Press Fastener Sleeve Adjusters Outer Pockets: 2 Inner Pockets: 1 Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos and Fabric Fit Profile Urban

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





