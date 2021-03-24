The Freestyle 2 glove is CE Certified to Level 1 KP; made with full grain leather, the glove features a hybrid Carbon/TPU knuckle protector and palm slider along with memory foam on the finger and thumb for superb levels of protection.

A soft polyester lining, neoprene cuff and motion panels along with the vented fingertips enhance breathability and ventilation for warm weather riding.

Available in: Black/Black/Black, Black/White/White, Black/Red/White, Black/Blue/White

SRP £49.99

rst-moto.com

Checkout our reviews of the RST Maverick Textile Jacket and Jeans coming this week

https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textile-jacket-review

https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textile-jean-review

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

Google web stories daily news headlines



If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here