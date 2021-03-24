Rst Freestyle 2 GloveThe Freestyle 2 glove is CE Certified to Level 1 KP; made with full grain leather, the glove features a hybrid Carbon/TPU knuckle protector and palm slider along with memory foam on the finger and thumb for superb levels of protection.

A soft polyester lining, neoprene cuff and motion panels along with the vented fingertips enhance breathability and ventilation for warm weather riding.

Available in: Black/Black/Black, Black/White/White, Black/Red/White, Black/Blue/White
SRP £49.99
rst-moto.com

Checkout our reviews of the RST Maverick Textile Jacket and Jeans coming this week
https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textile-jacket-review
https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textile-jean-review

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

Rst Freestyle 2 GloveGoogle web stories daily news headlines

Latest News Today – 27th March 2021
Latest News Today – 26th March 2021
Latest News Today – 25th March 2021
Latest News Today – 24th March 2021

Biker T-shirts UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here

Subscribe to our news channels

SBK News Syndication

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments