Boots form an essential part of any motorcyclist’s protective gear and over time their styling and comfort have become at par with any modern trainer (sneakers). RST’s Frontier boots are a contemporary version of traditional bike boots.

The RST Frontier boot, as the name suggests, are a cross between regular motorcycle boots and your everyday trainer. The base features a flat sole and the overall height is in comparison to a high top trainer, which of course, protects your ankles in case of an impact. Every essential piece of armor has been attached to the boots despite its apparent trainers-inspired styling & build quality. A special focus has been laid on the toe, heel & ankle protection and at the same time, no compromise has been made been on the comfort aspect. The all-around mesh lining combined with an anti-bacterial gel sole delivers supreme comfort and makes the boot comfortable enough for a light walk. The inclusion of rubber shift pads makes the task of changing gears much easier and slick so that you don’t miss out on any adventure that your bike has to offer.

The above features are rather common and can be found in several competitors, however, it is the small details that prove the high level of attention to detail that went into the production and manufacturing of these shoes. These details set the RST Frontier apart from its counterparts and further justify its already affordable price tag. The heavy-duty microfiber exterior glued to a ballistic interior absorbs minimal heat both from the surroundings and the engine, thereby, making the shoe an excellent choice for summers.

The red stitching has been done using an abrasion-resistant thread that adds to the sporty character and at the same time holds the joints together in case of a slide along the tarmac. Another little handy feature integrated is the lace garage that allows you to nicely “park” your laces inside it so that they don’t get tangled. The reflective markings and the logos provide secondary protection and make the boot visible from afar in poor conditions.

The Frontier boots are a great addition to the RST’s boot lineup, and they provide a whole bunch of features at a relatively affordable price tag and are flexible enough to walk around in all day.

The availability of two different color schemes and several size variations is sure to cater to the needs of every age group and the use of high-quality materials will further ensure the longevity of the RST Frontier boot.

These will be my goto boots for short rides where I know I the weather will be good and where maybe be doing a fair bit of walking as well.

