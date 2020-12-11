This sneaker style boot has a flatter sole which is easier to walk around in. Made from heavy-duty microfibre and reinforced with a Ballistic fabric, the boot has integrated heel and ankle protection and a rubberised shift pad for enhanced comfort.

For added security, the lace and hook & loop closure system also features a lace garage which tidily secures the lace ends away, preventing the lace getting trapped around the bike.

This is a great breathable summer boot!

Armour Heel Protection: Reinforced Cockpit Ankle Protection: Integrated Construction Main Outer Material: Microfibre Secondary Material: Ballistic Closure: Laces with Hook & Loop Ankle Tab Shift Pad: Yes – Rubberised Shank: Polycarbonate Anti Twist Midsole Insole: Anti-Bacterial Gel Outsole: RST Sneaker Sole Features & Benefits Toe Box: Integrated & Reinforced Puller: Strap Design RST Logo: Debossed Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos Lace Garage: Yes

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

