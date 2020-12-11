Rst Frontier Ce Men’s BootThis sneaker style boot has a flatter sole which is easier to walk around in. Made from heavy-duty microfibre and reinforced with a Ballistic fabric, the boot has integrated heel and ankle protection and a rubberised shift pad for enhanced comfort.

For added security, the lace and hook & loop closure system also features a lace garage which tidily secures the lace ends away, preventing the lace getting trapped around the bike.

This is a great breathable summer boot!

Armour Heel Protection: Reinforced Cockpit
Ankle Protection: Integrated
Construction Main Outer Material: Microfibre
Secondary Material: Ballistic
Closure: Laces with Hook & Loop Ankle Tab
Shift Pad: Yes – Rubberised
Shank: Polycarbonate Anti Twist Midsole
Insole: Anti-Bacterial Gel
Outsole: RST Sneaker Sole
Features & Benefits Toe Box: Integrated & Reinforced
Puller: Strap Design
RST Logo: Debossed
Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos
Lace Garage: Yes

Rst Frontier Ce Men's Boot

