This sneaker style boot has a flatter sole which is easier to walk around in. Made from heavy-duty microfibre and reinforced with a Ballistic fabric, the boot has integrated heel and ankle protection and a rubberised shift pad for enhanced comfort.
For added security, the lace and hook & loop closure system also features a lace garage which tidily secures the lace ends away, preventing the lace getting trapped around the bike.
This is a great breathable summer boot!
|Armour
|Heel Protection: Reinforced Cockpit
|Ankle Protection: Integrated
|Construction
|Main Outer Material: Microfibre
|Secondary Material: Ballistic
|Closure: Laces with Hook & Loop Ankle Tab
|Shift Pad: Yes – Rubberised
|Shank: Polycarbonate Anti Twist Midsole
|Insole: Anti-Bacterial Gel
|Outsole: RST Sneaker Sole
|Features & Benefits
|Toe Box: Integrated & Reinforced
|Puller: Strap Design
|RST Logo: Debossed
|Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos
|Lace Garage: Yes
