Rst Frontline Textile Jacket

Designed to look like an everyday jacket, the RST x Kevlar® Frontline is a waterproof textile jacket with great protective features – perfect for on and off the bike.

The jacket is made from a soft shell fabric and features both a fixed mesh lining and SinAqua waterproof lining to keep you fresh and dry. This is further supported with DuPont™ Kevlar® Fibre in core impact areas – the shoulder and elbow. Additionally, the zipped intake and exhaust vents on the front and rear of the jacket which enable air to flow in, through and out of the jacket easily.

The jacket features a concealed zip at the front, zipped pockets throughout and is supported by hook & loop sleeve adjusters and a toggle and draw cord waist adjusters which offer a tailored fit.

The jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with reflective styling details for added visibility and protection.

Armour Back Protector: Pocket Only Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1 Elbow Armour: CE Level 1 Construction Main Outer Material: Soft Shell Fabric Waterproof Lining: Fixed SinAqua Waterproof Membrane Inner Lining: Fixed Mesh Lining Zips: RST Zips Thread: Corespun Polyester Ventilation: Front Zip Intake Vents & Rear Zip Exhaust Vent Connection Zip: No Reinforcement: DuPont™ Kevlar® Fibre Features & Benefits Adjustment: Hook & Loop Cuff Adjusters, Draw Cord Waist Adjusters Outer Pockets: 2 Inner Pocket: 2 Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos Hood: Fixed Fit Profile Urban

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

