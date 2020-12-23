Rst Frontline Textile JacketDesigned to look like an everyday jacket, the RST x Kevlar® Frontline is a waterproof textile jacket with great protective features – perfect for on and off the bike.

The jacket is made from a soft shell fabric and features both a fixed mesh lining and SinAqua waterproof lining to keep you fresh and dry. This is further supported with DuPont™ Kevlar® Fibre in core impact areas – the shoulder and elbow. Additionally, the zipped intake and exhaust vents on the front and rear of the jacket which enable air to flow in, through and out of the jacket easily.

The jacket features a concealed zip at the front, zipped pockets throughout and is supported by hook & loop sleeve adjusters and a toggle and draw cord waist adjusters which offer a tailored fit.

The jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with reflective styling details for added visibility and protection.

Armour Back Protector: Pocket Only
Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1
Elbow Armour: CE Level 1
Construction Main Outer Material: Soft Shell Fabric
Waterproof Lining: Fixed SinAqua Waterproof Membrane
Inner Lining: Fixed Mesh Lining
Zips: RST Zips
Thread: Corespun Polyester
Ventilation: Front Zip Intake Vents & Rear Zip Exhaust Vent
Connection Zip: No
Reinforcement: DuPont™ Kevlar® Fibre
Features & Benefits Adjustment:  Hook & Loop Cuff Adjusters, Draw Cord Waist Adjusters
Outer Pockets: 2
Inner Pocket: 2
Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos
Hood: Fixed
Fit Profile Urban

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

Rst Frontline Textile Jacket

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



Subscribe to our news channels

SBK News Syndication

Biker T-shirts UK

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR