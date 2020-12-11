Rst Fusion Airbag Ce Men’s Leather Jacket

Fusion may be styled like a vintage motorcycle jacket, but its brimming with modern day technology inside for unparalleled levels of protection.

This classic jacket feels incredible to wear. Made from a super soft, matte finish premium Aniline Waxed leather, it features a four-way woven stretch material to the sides and arms which offers maximum comfort and aids airbag deployment.

Additionally, key features such as the fixed Quick Dry mesh lining, rolled leather cuffs and collar, quality vintage style zips and waist adjusters are key detail that support a fresh, tailored fit and a subtle, low key design that enhances the classic understated look of the Fusion.

And when you look at the protection offered: a suite of CE Level 1 armour and back protector and supported by integrated In&motion Airbag technology, this is where the Fusion jacket really comes into its own.

Armour Back Protector: In&motion CE Back Protector Level 1 Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1 Elbow Armour: CE Level 1 Airbag: In&motion System Construction Main Outer Material: Premium Aniline Waxed Leather Stretch Material: 4 Way Woven Stretch Inner Lining: Fixed Quick Dry 3D Mesh lining Cuff: Rolled Leather Cuff: Rolled Leather Zips: RST Premium Zippers Thread: Bonded Nylon Connection Zip: No Features & Benefits Adjustment: Buckle Front Waist Adjusters Outer Pockets: 3 Inner Pockets: 1 FIT PROFILE: Classic

