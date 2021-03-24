Classic styling is fused with modern protection for the Fusion Airbag Leather Jacket.

Tailored from an Aniline Cowhide leather and stitched with bonded nylon thread, the Fusion takes style and construction inspiration from old school leather jackets, with quilted shoulders, rolled leather cuffs and vintage zips.

Substance is not compromised for style however, with the leather performing as well in test as other leather jackets.

The CE Level 1 back protector houses the In&motion Airbag technology – providing enhanced protection to the upper body.

Available in: Vintage Black

SRP £449.99

rst-moto.com

