Rst Fusion Leather Airbag JacketClassic styling is fused with modern protection for the Fusion Airbag Leather Jacket.

Tailored from an Aniline Cowhide leather and stitched with bonded nylon thread, the Fusion takes style and construction inspiration from old school leather jackets, with quilted shoulders, rolled leather cuffs and vintage zips.

Substance is not compromised for style however, with the leather performing as well in test as other leather jackets.

The CE Level 1 back protector houses the In&motion Airbag technology – providing enhanced protection to the upper body.

Available in: Vintage Black
SRP £449.99
rst-moto.com

Checkout our reviews of the RST Maverick Textile Jacket and Jeans coming this week
https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textile-jacket-review
https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textile-jean-review

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.comRst Fusion Leather Airbag Jacket

Google web stories daily news headlines

Latest News Today – 24th March 2021
Latest News Today – 23rd March 2021
Latest News Today – 21st March 2021
Latest News Today – 20th March 2021

Biker T-shirts UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here

Subscribe to our news channels

SBK News Syndication

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments