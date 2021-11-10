RST GT Waterproof Glove 01The GT waterproof glove is the perfect do it all sports glove.

Key features include a double leather palm and TPU knuckle and finger tops, which offer protection whilst pre-curved fingers ensure all day comfort.

The digital finger enables the rider to use a touch screen with ease.

Available in: Black

SRP: £69.99

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Arai QuanticClick here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

Biker T-shirts UKClick here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Gridgirlsheader-1Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here SBK News Syndication

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR