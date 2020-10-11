

RST Isle of Man Crosby Textile Jacket

Made from a lightweight yet protective VX fabric, the Isle of Man TT Crosby jacket provides a Café racer look, with a SinAqua waterproof lining, removable thermal lining, and mesh comfort lining for year-round comfort. It also features CE protection, with Level 1 elbow and shoulder armour as well as a pocket for a back protector. Ideal for riding in cities with unpredictable weather conditions, the Crosby also looks right at home at the Isle of Man TT.

Available in: Brown, Charcoal, Sage

SRP: £169.99

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

