The IOM TT Brandish Jacket takes its name from the winding corner at the 35th milestone of the world-renowned Isle of Man TT Circuit.
The quilted shoulders and two-tone leather with the TT logo are just some of the details on this stunning vintage jacket, although the inclusion of CE armour means that this jacket meets RST’s high safety standards.
The Brandish is the ideal jacket for fans of the Mountain Course.
Available in: Black, Oxblood
SRP: £299.99
