Rst Isle Of Man Tt Crosby Textile Jacket

Made from a lightweight yet protective VX fabric, the Isle of Man TT Crosby jacket provides a Café racer look, with a SinAqua waterproof lining, removable thermal lining, and mesh comfort lining for year-round comfort.

It also features CE protection, with Level 1 elbow and shoulder armour as well as a pocket for a back protector. Ideal for riding in cities with unpredictable weather conditions, the Crosby also looks right at home at the Isle of Man TT.

Available in: Brown, Charcoal, Sage

SRP: £169.99

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

