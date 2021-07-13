Rst Isle Of Man Tt Crosby Textile Jacket

Made from a lightweight yet protective VX fabric, the Isle of Man TT Crosby jacket provides a Café racer look, with a SinAqua waterproof lining, removable thermal lining, and mesh comfort lining for year-round comfort.
It also features CE protection, with Level 1 elbow and shoulder armour as well as a pocket for a back protector. Ideal for riding in cities with unpredictable weather conditions, the Crosby also looks right at home at the Isle of Man TT.
Available in: Brown, Charcoal, Sage
SRP: £169.99
For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News
Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer
or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews
Facebook: @superbikenews
SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here
Subscribe to our news channels: Here