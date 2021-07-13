Taking inspiration from the heritage of the Isle of Man TT, the RST IOM TT Hillberry leather jacket offers a vintage look for fans of the iconic road race.

From the premium feel fixed satin lining, YKK antique brass zips, quilted detailing on the shoulders and neck as well as the reverse stitch leather on the arms, these details all support this retro style jacket.

The jacket is made from a super soft and supple waxed Cowhide leather which enhances the vintage feel and comes with CE certification to the shoulder and elbow armour (CE Level 1) as standard.

The Hillberry is a jacket that truly befits the history of the Mountain Course.

Available in: Black, Green

SRP: £299.99

