RST Lightweight Waterproof Jacket & Pant

This ultralight waterproof jacket and pant perfect over your motorcycle leathers for keeping dry and seen in bad weather. With a parachute strap, reflective detailing and arm adjusters, no water will be getting in!

Available in: Black

Jacket SRP: £29.99

Pant SRP: £14.99

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



