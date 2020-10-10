RST Lightweight Waterproof Jacket & Pant
This ultralight waterproof jacket and pant perfect over your motorcycle leathers for keeping dry and seen in bad weather. With a parachute strap, reflective detailing and arm adjusters, no water will be getting in!
Available in: Black
Jacket SRP: £29.99
Pant SRP: £14.99
For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/
