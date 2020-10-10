RST Maverick Jacket & Jean
Maverick by name, by nature – this textile kit is the ultimate four-season jacket, with removable SinAqua and thermal linings for colder, wetter conditions. Large zip vents on the chest, arms and legs are easy to use with press stud fastenings to keep them in place, directing large amounts of air through the jacket, while the reflex print detail aids visibility in darker conditions.
Available in: Black/Black, Black/Grey/Silver, Silver/Black/Red, Blue/Silver/Neon, Black/Neon
Jacket SRP: £199.99
Jean SRP: £149.99
Mens pictured also comes in female fit check out website
For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/
