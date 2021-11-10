RST Maverick Textile Jacket Jean 01Maverick by name, by nature – this textile kit is the ultimate four-season jacket, with removable SinAqua and thermal linings for colder, wetter conditions. Large zip vents on the chest, arms and legs are easy to use with press stud fastenings to keep them in place, directing large amounts of air through the jacket, while the reflex print detail aids visibility in darker conditions.

Available in: Black/Black, Black/Grey/Silver, Silver/Black/Red, Blue/Silver/Neon, Black/Neon

Jacket SRP: £199.99

Jean SRP: £149.99

Check out Maja’s recent review of the Ladies RST Maverick Textile Jacket & Jean https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textiles-pathfinder-boots-and-paragon-gloves-review/

And also Men’s Maverick Jacket https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textile-jacket-review/

And Men’s Maverick Jeans: https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textile-jean-review/

