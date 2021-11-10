Maverick by name, by nature – this textile kit is the ultimate four-season jacket, with removable SinAqua and thermal linings for colder, wetter conditions. Large zip vents on the chest, arms and legs are easy to use with press stud fastenings to keep them in place, directing large amounts of air through the jacket, while the reflex print detail aids visibility in darker conditions. Available in: Black/Black, Black/Grey/Silver, Silver/Black/Red, Blue/Silver/Neon, Black/Neon Jacket SRP: £199.99 Jean SRP: £149.99 Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer Check out Maja’s recent review of the Ladies RST Maverick Textile Jacket & Jean https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textiles-pathfinder-boots-and-paragon-gloves-review/ And also Men’s Maverick Jacket https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textile-jacket-review/ And Men’s Maverick Jeans: https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textile-jean-review/ For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com Follow us on social media:

