RST New Ladies Range

Over the years at RST we’ve supported a number of leading women in racing, including TT legends Maria Costello MBE and Jenny Tinmouth, and we’ve always strived to offer a wide range of leather and textile garments for a wide range of riding styles.

This year, we’ve added our first off the shelf one piece suit and the first Airbag garment to our ladies range.

The TracTech Evo range has been a staple of the UK club racing scene, and for 2021 we have redeveloped our TracTech Evo 4 suit from the ground up, altering every panel to create a suit that can be pushed to the limit.

We have also created our first ladies Airbag garment – the Pro Series Paragon 6. Again, this is a complete redevelopment of the original to offer the best possible fit and protection, enhanced with In&motion Airbag technology.

With a range of products for racing, touring, adventure and more, there’s an RST garment for every riding style.

Available in: Black/Black/White, Black/Grey/Sky Blue, Black/Pink/Grey

Tractech Evo 4 Ladies Suit SRP: £499.99

Available in: Black/Black, Black/Flo Yellow

Pro Series Paragon 6 Airbag SRP: £399.99

