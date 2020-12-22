Rst Paragon Heated Glove



This is one of the best CE Certified heated, waterproof gloves on the market!

We’ve taken on board user feedback to upgrade the glove all round, from increasing the heat distribution to added comfort and versatility in use.

In terms of protection, the glove is CE Certified to Level 1 KP and comes with an improved TPU knuckle protector and memory foam finger and thumb protection.

Additionally, the glove is made from a hardwearing HTC fabric and a full grain leather padded palm with silicone grips for extra support also with padded fingers. The precurved fingers also feature motion panels for extra comfort and movement in use. The smart touch fabric on the index fingers and thumb and the visor wiper on the index finger are brilliant and much needed features, designed to keep you riding.

It also has a soft feel polyester lining and features a SinAqua waterproof lining to keep hands dry and the hook & loop adjusters, elastic cuff and draw cord cuff adjusters all support a closer and secure fit.

The rubber control button and LED indicator have been repositioned and is now recessed into the glove, improving the ergonomics, so you can turn the heat on and off and cycle through the three heat levels easily whilst riding and adapt as required.

Red denotes the hottest setting, orange denotes the medium setting and green denotes the coolest setting.

The heat has been extended to the full finger and the entire back of the hand. Added to this, the rechargeable battery is fitted in a water resistant pocket and comes with an universal charging adaptor for added versatility.

With up to four hours of continuous heat offered, this glove is the perfect glove for riding in bitter winter weather.

Armour Knuckle Protection: TPU Finger Protection: Memory Foam Thumb Protection: Memory Foam Construction Main Outer Material: HTC Fabric Palm: Full Grain Leather with Silicone Grips Waterproof Lining: SinAqua Waterproof Membrane Precurved Fingers: Yes Cuff Closure: Hook & Loop Strap Closure with Wrist Strap Features & Benefits Finger Motion Panels: Yes Visor Viper: Yes – Index Finger Smart Touch Leather on Index Finger & Thumb Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos Double Layer Leather Palm: Yes Heating System Rubber Control Button with 3 Heat settings:

High [60°C] , Medium [50°C] , Low [40°C] Heat Time: Up to 4 Hours Operation.*

Highest Heat Setting- up to 2.5 hours.

Lowest Heat Setting- up to 4 hours Charge Time: 3 Hours Battery: Supplied with 2 x 7.4V Lithium Polymer Batteries Charger: 7.4V European Charger with UK Adaptor *Battery run times are dependent on a number of conditions and times quoted are from laboratory bench tests. Real world times may vary and times quoted are a guideline only.

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

