

RST Paragon Waterproof Glove

A waterproof Hipora lining makes the Paragon glove the ideal choice for wet weather riding. Designed for the wettest conditions, the glove has an abrasion resistant leather outer, CE Level 1 Knuckle Protector and a large drawstring cuff enclosure. The index fingers also feature a rubber wiper to quickly shift water from the visor. The Paragon Waterproof glove is a must have for soggy days and nights.

Available in: Black/Black

SRP: £69.99

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

