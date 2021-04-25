The Pathfinder boot is a game changer, perfect for touring. Made from a hard-wearing microfibre construction, the boot features SympaTex™ – which is a high-performance waterproof and breathable membrane.

The hotter the membrane gets, the better it performs and because its not microporous, you’re not relying on the breathability of the outer fabric to keep the boot feeling fresh. CE certified, the boot has a TPU shin protector with an integrated ankle protector.

It has a floating shift pad as used on the TracTech boots – this means the shift change pad does not wrap round the boot resulting in more comfort when you’re on the bike.

Double sided zips and hook & loop panels open up enabling the front of the boot to pivot away.

This leaves a large opening which houses a Sympatex sock on the inside of the boot. In terms of closure, the extra-large hook & loop panels enable multiple levels of adjustment to support different calf sizes and for when the jean is tucked inside the boot.

The outsole has been designed specifically for touring – it features hard-wearing deep grooves perfect for the touring rider, offering a good grip on and off the bike.

Available in: Black – SRP: £149.99

