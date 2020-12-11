Rst Pathfinder Ce Men’s Waterproof Boot

The Pathfinder boot is a game changer, perfect for touring. Made from a hard-wearing microfibre construction, the boot features SympaTex™ – which is a high performance waterproof and breathable membrane. The hotter the membrane gets, the better it performs and because it’s not microporous, you’re not relying on the breathability of the outer fabric to keep the boot feeling fresh.
CE certified, the boot has a TPU shin protector with an integrated ankle protector. It has a floating shift pad as used on the TracTech boots – this means the shift change pad does not wrap round the boot resulting in more comfort when you’re on the bike.
To further support the comfort levels, there are reflective, textile motion panels at the front and the rear of the boot. However, the most important feature is how the boot can be put on and off. The double sided zips and hook & loop panels open up enabling the front of the boot to pivot away. This leaves a large opening which houses a Sympatex sock on the inside of the boot. In terms of closure, the extra-large hook & loop panels enable multiple levels of adjustment to support different calf sizes and for when the jean is tucked inside the boot.
The outsole has been designed specifically for touring – it features hard-wearing deep grooves perfect for the touring rider, offering a good grip on and off the bike.
|Armour
|Heel Protection: Reinforced Cockpit
|Shin Protection: TPU
|Ankle Protection: Integrated
|Construction
|Main Outer Material: Microfibre
|Inner Lining: Mesh Lining
|Waterproof Lining: SympaTex™ Waterproof Membrane
|Closure: Twin Zip Fastening with Double Sided Hook Shin Closure
|Shift Pad: TPU
|Shank: Polycarbonate Anti Twist Midsole
|Insole: Anti-Bacterial Gel
|Outsole: RST Touring Pro Sole
|Ventilation: Yes
|Features & Benefits
|Toe Box: Integrated and Reinforced
|Puller: Twin Strap Design
|Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Fabric
For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
Podcasts Latest Episodes
Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham