The Pro Series Pathfinder glove is CE Certified to Level 1 KP. Made from full grain leather, the glove features a SinAqua waterproof membrane and comes with reflective detail, smart touch index fingers and thumb and pre-curved fingers and finger motion panels.

The double layer leather palm is supported by the padded palm and silicone palm grips for extra support.

Added to this are integrated Carbon knuckle protector and memory foam thumb protection, and hook & loop strap closure which all support added comfort and security.

Available in: Black

SRP: £99.99

