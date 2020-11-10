2021 RST Podium Airbag CE Mens Leather Suit.

Is this really an entry level one piece suit? We’ve packed so much spec into the Podium Integrated Airbag suit it will blow your mind.

Cut less aggressively than our track focused suits, Podium is fully CE certified to level AAA and is perfect for everyday road riding.

Made from a full grain leather, the suit is reinforced with four-way woven stretch with full body motion panels across the arms to the top of the chest, side of the body and inner thigh to the seat area for superior levels of comfort and movement on and off the bike and aids airbag deployment.

The suit features a fixed mesh lining to absorb sweat, which along with panel-in-panel ventilation keeps you fresh. The lining is designed to make the suit easy to put on and take off and also provides easier access to the In&box and gas canister.

As for protection, the suite of CE Level 1 armour, TPU shoulder cups, and the integrated In&motion airbag technology all complement this simple, yet impactful one piece suit.

CE Rating AAA Armour Back Protector: In&motion CE Back Protector Level 1 Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1 Elbow Armour: CE Level 1 Knee Armour: Level 1 Hip Armour: CE Level 1 Shoulder Cup: TPU Airbag: In&motion System Construction Main Outer Material: Full Grain Leather Stretch Material: 4 Way Woven Stretch Panels with Full Body Motion panels Inner Lining: Fixed Mesh Lining Cuff: Neoprene Race Collar: Neoprene Race Zips: MAX Zips Thread: Bonded Nylon Ventilation: Panel in Panel Perforated Leather Reinforcement: Double Leather in Impact Areas Features & Benefits Hump: Aerodynamic Race Hump Knee Slider: No – Loop material featured on suit Fit Profile Sport

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

