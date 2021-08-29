The Pro Series Adventure-X jacket and jean is a must have for all adventure riding. Made from MaxTex, with a Ballistic textile in key impact areas for abrasion resistance and featuring the new innovative and removable X-Liner – a singular lightweight lining which combines the quilted thermal liner and the SinAqua waterproof membrane.

This can be removed easily and stored in the rear jacket map pocket, ideal for longer tours in a variety of environments. CE Certified to Level AA thanks to its ultra-tough construction and CE armour throughout, it is easy to see why Mick Extance specifically chose this jacket to tackle the Dakar in 2020.

Available with an Airbag and in a ladies version.

Jacket Available in: Black/Black, Ice/Blue/Red, Green/Ochre, Grey/ Silver

SRP £299.99

Jean Available in: Black/Black, Ice/Blue/Red, Green/Ochre, Grey/ Silver

SRP £219.99

