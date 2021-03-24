Made for the track, the Pro Series Suit takes cues from the race focused Race Dept V4.1 suit but reduces the aggression of the fit and contour for enhanced comfort, meaning the suit is comfortable and high performing whether you have your knee down or are in between stints at a track day.

The Pro Series is cut from Premium Drum Dyed Cowhide Leather and fully CE Certified to Level AAA, with a full suite of CE Approved armour including a Level 1 In&motion back protector which houses the Airbag.

Every detail is catered for on the suit from the knee and elbow sliders and aerodynamic race hump right down to the rubberised knee gripper, making the Pro Series an Airbag suit that really punches above its weight.

Available in: Black/Black/Black, White/Black/White, White/Black/Red, White/Black/Blue, Blue Camo/Black/Neon, Grey Camo/Black/Grey, White/Black/Neon Green, White/Black/Flo Yellow

SRP £749.99

rst-moto.com

