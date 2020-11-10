2021 RST Pro Series Airbag Leather Suit

This suit is just Next Level.

Cut slightly less aggressively than the V4.1, the Pro Series Airbag suit is fully CE certified to level AAA and is an ideal choice for track days.

Made from super supple premium cowhide leather, the suit is reinforced with seam free, four-way woven stretch with motion panels which stretches from the side of the body to the arms and across the chest, knees, elbows, rear back, inner calf and thigh. This enhances the body length and offers superior levels of comfort and movement on and off the bike and importantly aim the deployment of the airbag if it goes off. Additionally, the double layer leather on the seat also features a stitched in coccyx protector and the inner section of the knee features Dupont™ Kevlar® to aid grip on the fuel tank under heavy braking.

Additionally, the fixed 3D Quick Dry mesh lining absorbs sweat easily, is fast drying and along with the panel in panel ventilation on the chest, body, inner thighs and back, keeps you fresh. Also it features a simpler lining and improved airbag lining which helps you both take the suit on and off and access the In&box and gas canister easily.

The race hump has been designed to accommodate helmet spoilers and aids aerodynamic performance in a racing tuck.

Add in-class leading safety features such as the suite of CE certified armour, TPU shoulder and knee cups, quick release hook & loop elbow and knee sliders and of course not forgetting the integrated In&motion airbag technology and you have a high pedigree riding suit that punches way above its weight.

CE Rating AAA Armour Back Protector: In&motion CE Back Protector Level 1 Shoulder Armour: CE Level 2 Elbow Armour: CE Level 2 Long Knee Armour: Level 1 Hip Armour: CE Level 2 Shoulder Cup: TPU Knee Cup: TPU Airbag: In&motion System Construction Main Outer Material: Premium Drum Dyed Cowhide Leather Stretch Material: 4 Way Woven Stretch Panels with Full Body Motion Panels Inner Lining: Fixed Quick Dry 3D Mesh Lining Cuff: Neoprene Race Collar: Neoprene Race Zips: MAX Zips Thread: Bonded Nylon Ventilation: Panel in Panel Perforated Leather Reinforcement: Double Leather in Impact Areas Features & Benefits Hump: Aerodynamic Race Hump Elbow Slider: Removable Hook & Loop Elbow Sliders Knee Slider: Quick Release Hook & Loop Knee Sliders Rubberised Aramid Knee Gripper: Yes Fit Profile Track

