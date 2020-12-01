All hail the Pro Series Paragon 6. Our best-selling, best performing and most loved jacket is back and better than ever before!

Rebuilt from the ground up, the Paragon 6 has been upgraded with the latest technologies including an In&motion Airbag, helping it achieve superior performance levels in a wide range of conditions.

Made from Ballistic Reinforced MaxTex coated with a hydrophobic Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating, the Paragon 6 punches well above its weight for protection and features. It’s lined with a Quick Dry mesh to absorb sweat, a removeable 300gm quilted thermal lining for warmth and a fixed SinAqua Pro lining which when combined offer incredible warmth, waterproofing and breathability.

The jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with shoulder cups and reflective panels for added visibility and protection. Added to this are the extra-large motion panels for superior levels of comfort and movement, especially when the airbag is deployed.

Zipped chest, shoulder and sleeve vents allow maximum airflow in, through and out of the jacket, with grippy rubberised zips for easy adjustment with gloves on or in wet conditions. Additional pop studs on the chest vents allow air to flow through the jacket while riding, and thanks to the SinAqua Pro lining, the vents can stay open in the rain.

On top of this, pop studs and zips in the hip and waist help to tailor the fit to the rider, working in tandem with sleeve adjusters to ensure comfort. Even the smaller details have been developed to enhance comfort and weather protection. A removable padded throat-coat tucks under the helmet to protect the neck from wind and rain, while the large waterproof cargo and map pockets add practicality and protect keys and other valuables. The Paragon 6 is our ultimate wet weather jacket!

Use the 360° connection zip to connect to the Paragon 6 jean. Jacket also available in a non- airbag option.

Armour Back Protector: In&motion Back Protector CE Level 1 Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1 Elbow Armour: CE Level 1 Airbag: In&motion System Construction Main Outer Material: MaxTex Secondary Outer Material: Ballistic Fabric Stretch Material: Motion Panels Thermal Lining: Removable Thermal Lining – 300g Waterproof Lining: Fixed SinAqua Pro Waterproof Membrane Inner Lining: Fixed Quick Dry Mesh Lining Collar: Neoprene Comfort Zips: RST Premium Zippers Thread: Corespun Polyester Ventilation: Front Body, Shoulder & Sleeve Intake Vents & Rear Exhaust Vents Connection Zip: Yes – 360° Features & Benefits Adjustment: Hook & Loop Sleeve, Cuff and Waist Adjusters Waterproof Pockets: Yes Outer Pockets: 5 Including Waterproof Zipped Rear Map Pocket Inner Pockets: 1 Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos Removable Throat Coat: Yes Collar Opening Hook: Yes Fit Profile Touring

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

