Any fan of the Paragon 5, will love the Paragon 6. Rebuilt from the ground up, the jacket is feature rich, upgraded with all the latest technologies, offering superior levels of performance on and off the bike and achieves a CE rating of Level AA.

Made from MaxTex and reinforced with a Ballistic fabric which has a DWR treatment which strops the jacket from wetting out, the Paragon 6 punches above its weight when it comes to features. For starters, it includes a Quick Dry, sweat absorbing mesh lining, a removable 300gm quilted thermal lining ( which is quilted at the front and back of the lining to offer extra warmth), and a fixed SinAqua Pro lining which, when all combined, offer unparalleled levels of warmth, waterproofing and breathability.

The jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with shoulder cups and reflective panels for added visibility and protection. Added to this are the extra large motion panels for superior levels of comfort and movement.

The zipped full body , shoulder and sleeve air vents and back exhaust vents enable air to flow in, around and through the jacket effortlessly. They all come with rubberised puller so they can be adjusted easily with gloves on and in cold and wet climates along with a pop stud system to hold the chest vents open for maximum ventilation. Importantly, the vents can stay open when its raining and you will stay dry due to the protection offered by the SinAqua lining.

And on top of this, the pop stud and zip waist adjuster help tailor the hem and contour the jacket to the shape of the rider. This along with the sleeve adjusters; collar opening hook; removable thick, padded throat coat ( which offers enhanced warmth on colder days), waterproof cargo, zipped front and rear map pockets and reflective styling details, all add to this Paragon 6’s reputation as the Ultimate Winter Riding Jacket!

Use the 360° Connection Zip to connect to the Paragon 6 jean. Jacket also available in an airbag option.

Armour CE Certification Rating: AA Back Protector: CE Level 1 Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1 Elbow Armour: CE Level 1 Construction Main Outer Material: MaxTex Secondary Outer Material: Ballistic Fabric Thermal Lining: Removable Thermal Lining – 300g Waterproof Lining: Fixed Sinaqua Pro Waterproof Membrane Inner Lining: Fixed HD Mesh Lining Collar: Neoprene Comfort Zips: Thread: Ventilation: Front Body, Shoulder & Sleeve Intake vents & Rear Exhaust Vents Connection Zip: Yes – 360° Features & Benefits Adjustment: Hook & Loop Sleeve, Cuff and Waist Adjusters Outer Pockets: 2 Waterproof Zipped Pockets & Waterproof Rear Map Pocket Inner Pockets: Reflective Detail: Yes- Piping & Style Removable Throat Coat Collar opening hook Motion Panels

