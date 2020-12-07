Rst Pro Series Paragon 6 Ce Mens Textile Jean

The Paragon 6 Jean is fully CE certified and designed to not only offer a more effective shield against all the elements but is easy to wear and offers superior levels of comfort on and off the bike.

Like the jacket, the jean has been redesigned to support all weather riding conditions; upgraded with all the latest technologies, and achieves a CE rating of Level AA.

Made from Ballistic Reinforced MaxTex coated with a hydrophobic Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating, the Paragon 6 is lined with a Quick Dry mesh to absorb sweat, a removable 300gm quilted thermal lining for warmth and a fixed SinAqua Pro lining which when combined offer incredible warmth, waterproofing and breathability.

CE Level 1 hip and knee armour provides protection in key impact areas, while large motion panels aid comfort and movement. Front air vents provide airflow to the leg, even when riding in the wet thanks to the SinAqua Pro lining.

Front air vents enable air to flow in and the vents can stay open when its raining due to the protection offered by the SinAqua lining.

Other added features include a hook & loop waist adjuster and removable braces while pockets and reflective detail add practicality and protection.

Use the 360° connection zip to connect to the Paragon 6 jacket.

Armour Knee Armour: CE Level 1 Hip Armour: CE Level 1 Construction Main Outer Material: MaxTex Secondary Outer Material: Ballistic Fabric Thermal Lining: Removable Thermal Lining – 300g Waterproof Lining: Fixed SinAqua Pro Waterproof Membrane Inner Lining: Fixed HD Mesh Lining Zips: RST Premium Zippers Thread: Corespun Polyester Ventilation: Front Intake vents Connection Zip: Yes – 360° Features & Benefits Outer Pockets: 2 Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos Braces: Removable / Adjustable Motion Panels Fit Profile Touring

