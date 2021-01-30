Rst Pro Series Paragon 6 Mens Textile Jacket & Jean The Pro Series Paragon 6 is the result of development and enhancements of our much loved Paragon 5.

Made from Ballistic Reinforced MaxTex which has high tensile strength and abrasion resistance, coated with a hydrophobic Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating, the Paragon 6 jacket and jean punches well above its weight for protection and features.

It’s lined with a Quick Dry mesh to absorb sweat, a removable 300gm quilted thermal lining for warmth and a fixed SinAqua Pro lining which when combined offer incredible warmth, waterproofing and breathability.

CE Level 1 elbow, shoulder and knee armour along with back protector pocket make this our ultimate wet weather combination.

Available in: Black/Black, Black/Flo Yellow

Jacket SRP: £399.99
Jean SRP: £159.99

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

