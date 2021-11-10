Back and better than ever, the Paragon 6 is RST’s best performing wet weather jacket.

Packed with features, the Paragon 6 is made from Ballistic Reinforced MaxTex coated with a hydrophobic Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating and lined, a removable thermal lining and a fixed SinAqua Pro lining which when combined offer incredible warmth and waterproofing.

Every detail has been considered, from the adjusters that improve fit to the throat coat and waterproof pockets.

