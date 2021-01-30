RST Pro Series Paragon Heated Glove

At RST, we’ve always strived to improve based on user feedback, which is why our Paragon Heated glove returns for 2021 with key changes to improve the experience.

The heating element now extends to the full finger and back of the hand for better heat distribution, while the redesigned button is recessed to make it easier to cycle through the three heat levels.

Protection is afforded by the MaxTex outer with memory foam padding that protects and enhances comfort, and an integrated TPU panel provides knuckle protection.

Smart touch leather fingers and a visor wiper on each forefinger add extra functionality to a warm and protective winter riding glove.

Available in: Black

SRP: £189.99

