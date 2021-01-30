RST Pro Series Pathfinder Glove

New for 2021, the RST Pro Series Pathfinder glove features materials and technologies that make this a great wet weather riding glove.

Made from a supple full grain leather with pre-curved fingers and stretch panels, the Pathfinder glove is supremely comfortable and essential for longer rides.

Smaller details such as palm padding and silicone finger grips further enhance the comfort, particularly in wet conditions.

A SinAqua membrane provides protection form the elements, while a carbon fibre knuckle protector and double layer palm protect against impact and abrasions.

Available in: Black

SRP: £99.99

