Rst Race Dept V4.1 Airbag Leather One Piece SuitDeveloped by TT legend Ian Hutchinson, WorldSBK star Alex Lowes and a multitude of other RST Factory Riders, the Race Dept V4.1 Airbag suit represents the peak of our knowledge and is designed for the toughest racing environments.

Made from a split of laser perforated kangaroo and full grain cowhide leather, the suit is comfortable, well ventilated and super tough.

A full suite of CE Level 2 armour provides protection where it is needed the most, while the In&motion back protector houses the Airbag system, providing superb protection to the upper body.

With a CE Level AAA rating, this is a high-performance suit for riders who want to push the limits on two wheels.

Available in: Black/black
SRP £999.99
rst-moto.com

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

Checkout our reviews of the RST Maverick Textile Jacket and Jeans coming this week
https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textile-jacket-review
https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textile-jean-review

Rst Race Dept V4.1 Airbag Leather One Piece Suit

Google web stories daily news headlines

Latest News Today – 23rd March 2021
Latest News Today – 21st March 2021
Latest News Today – 20th March 2021
Latest News Today – 19th March 2021

Biker T-shirts UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here

Subscribe to our news channels

SBK News Syndication

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments