RST Race Dept V4.1 Airbag One Piece Suit.

Developed by TT legend Ian Hutchinson, WorldSBK star Alex Lowes and a multitude of other RST Factory Riders, the Race Dept V4.1 Airbag suit represents the peak of our knowledge and is designed for the toughest racing environments.

Made from a split of laser perforated kangaroo and full grain cowhide leather, the suit is comfortable, well ventilated and super tough.

A full suite of CE Level 2 armour provides protection where it is needed the most, while the In&motion back protector houses the Airbag system, providing superb protection to the upper body.

With a CE Level AAA rating, this is a high performance suit for riders who want to push the limits on two wheels.

Available in: Black/Black

SRP: £999.99

