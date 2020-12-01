Rst S1 Textile JacketWith its futuristic style, the S-1 textile jacket is a bold and vibrant take on protective motorcycling apparel, built to perform.

Made from robust MaxTex fabric, the jacket also features fixed mesh and SinAqua waterproof linings, a removable thermal lining and multiple intake and exhaust vents to protect you from all the elements.

Added to this are the motion panels on the back of the elbow and arm, along with cuff, sleeve and waist adjusters which offer a tailored fit.

Rated CE Level AA, the jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with contrast shoulder cups and reflective panels that enhance the contemporary style and offer added visibility and protection.

Armour Back Protector: Pocket Only
Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1
Elbow Armour: CE Level 1
Construction Main Outer Material: MaxTex
Thermal Lining: Removable Thermal Lining – 125g
Waterproof Lining: Fixed SinAqua Waterproof Membrane
Inner Lining: Fixed Mesh Lining
Collar: Neoprene Sports
Zips: MAX Zips
Thread: Corespun Polyester
Ventilation: Front Intake & Rear Exhaust Vents
Connection Zip: Yes – 360°
Features & Benefits Adjustment: Hook & Loop Sleeve, Cuff & Waist Adjusters
Outer Pockets: 2 Zipped Pockets
Inner Pockets: 2
Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos and Piping
Fit Profile Sport

 

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

Rst S1 Textile JacketIf you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham


Subscribe to our news channels

SBK News Syndication

Biker T-shirts UK

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR