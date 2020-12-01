With its futuristic style, the S-1 textile jacket is a bold and vibrant take on protective motorcycling apparel, built to perform.

Made from robust MaxTex fabric, the jacket also features fixed mesh and SinAqua waterproof linings, a removable thermal lining and multiple intake and exhaust vents to protect you from all the elements.

Added to this are the motion panels on the back of the elbow and arm, along with cuff, sleeve and waist adjusters which offer a tailored fit.

Rated CE Level AA, the jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with contrast shoulder cups and reflective panels that enhance the contemporary style and offer added visibility and protection.

Armour Back Protector: Pocket Only Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1 Elbow Armour: CE Level 1 Construction Main Outer Material: MaxTex Thermal Lining: Removable Thermal Lining – 125g Waterproof Lining: Fixed SinAqua Waterproof Membrane Inner Lining: Fixed Mesh Lining Collar: Neoprene Sports Zips: MAX Zips Thread: Corespun Polyester Ventilation: Front Intake & Rear Exhaust Vents Connection Zip: Yes – 360° Features & Benefits Adjustment: Hook & Loop Sleeve, Cuff & Waist Adjusters Outer Pockets: 2 Zipped Pockets Inner Pockets: 2 Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos and Piping Fit Profile Sport

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

