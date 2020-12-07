Rst Sabre Airbag Ce Mens Textile Jacket

The Sabre – a sporty textile jacket with thermal, waterproof and breathable linings and an integrated airbag… this is a next level jacket.

Made from a robust, abrasion resistant HTC fabric, the fabric has a Durable Water Resistant coating which repels water and stops the jacket from wetting out. The jacket is supported by four-way woven stretch with motion panels throughout, for maximum comfort and movement when worn and especially if the airbag is deployed. The motion panels enhance the comfort of this sports riding jacket, whether riding upright or in a tuck.

Added to this are the SinAqua waterproof lining, removable full length quilted thermal lining inside and in the sleeves, a fixed Quick Dry mesh lining, panel-in-panel perforation and multiple intake and exhaust vents to keeps air flowing throughout the jacket. And arm and waist adjusters which offer a contoured fit.

The jacket exceeds its CE Level AAA rating, with suite of Level 1 armour, TPU shoulder cups, and In&motion Airbag technology. Reflective logo and style panels offer added visibility alongside this uncompromising protection.

Use the 360° connection zip to connect to any RST jean. Also available in non-airbag and leather versions.

Armour Back Protector: In&motion CE Back Protector Level 1 Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1 Elbow Armour: CE Level 1 Airbag: In&motion System Construction Main Outer Material: HTC Fabric Stretch Material: Motion Panels Thermal Lining: Removable Thermal Lining – 125g Waterproof Lining: SinAqua Waterproof Membrane Inner Lining: Fixed Quick Dry Mesh Lining Collar: Neoprene Sports Zips: MAX Zips Thread: Corespun Polyester Ventilation: Front Intake & Rear Exhaust Vents Connection Zip: Yes – 360° Features & Benefits Adjustment: Hook & Loop Sleeve & Waist Adjusters Outer Pockets: 2 Inner Pockets: 1 Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos and Piping FIT PROFILE: Sport

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

