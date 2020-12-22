Rst Sabre Airbag Leather Jacket



Sabre is a powerfully robust airbag jacket. It has a sporty edge and is brimming with features that offer the best fit.

Made from a soft touch, matte finish, premium drum dyed cowhide leather, the jacket is supported by a four-way woven stretch with motion panels throughout, for maximum comfort and movement when worn and especially if the airbag is deployed. In fact, the motion panels wrap around the arms to give unparalleled versatility and support different styles of riding.

Added to this are the removable quilted thermal gilet with two pockets, a fixed Quick Dry mesh lining, panel-in-panel perforation to keep you warm and fresh and waist adjusters which offer a contoured fit.

This jacket exceeds its AAA CE rating. And to top this off, the suite of CE Level 1 armour, tone on tone TPU shoulder cups, In&motion airbag technology and reflective logo and style panels offer added visibility and uncompromising levels of protection.

Use the 360° connection zip to connect the jacket to any pair of RST jeans including the Sabre leather jean. Also available in a textile version.

Armour Back Protector: In&motion CE Back Protector Level 1 Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1 Elbow Armour: CE Level 1 Airbag: In&motion System Construction Main Outer Material: Premium Drum Dyed Cowhide Leather Stretch Material: 4 Way Woven Stretch with Motion Panels Thermal Lining: Removable Thermal Gilet Inner Lining: Fixed Quick Dry Mesh Lining Cuff: Neoprene Collar: Neoprene Zips: MAX Zips Thread: Bonded Nylon Ventilation: Panel in Panel Perforated Leather Connection Zip: Yes – 360° Features & Benefits Adjustment: Waist Adjusters Outer Pockets: 2 Inner Pockets: 1 Reflective Detail: Reflective Piping FIT PROFILE: Sport

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





