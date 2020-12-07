“The Sabre jean has a sporty look and a range of features that deliver the best comfort, fit and protection.

Made from a soft touch, matte finish premium cowhide leather, the Sabre jean is supported by a 4 way woven stretch with motion panels throughout for maximum comfort and movement when worn.

Added to this are the fixed Quick Dry mesh lining and the panel in panel perforation to keep you fresh. It also features a waist adjuster which offers a contoured fit.

This jean exceeds its AAA CE rating. And to top this off, the suite of CE Level 1 armour, tone on tone TPU knee cups, and reflective logo and style panels offer added visibility and superior levels of protection.

Use the 360° connection zip to connect the jacket to any RST jacket including the Sabre leather jacket.”

Armour Knee Armour: CE Level 1 Hip Armour: CE Level 1 Construction Main Outer Material: Premium Drum Dyed Cowhide Leather Stretch Material: 4 Way Woven Stretch with Motion Panels Lining: Fixed Quick Dry Mesh Liner Zips: MAX Zips Thread: Bonded Nylon Ventilation: Panel in Panel Perforated Leather Connection Zip: Yes – 360° Features & Benefits Knee Slider: Quick Release Hook & Loop Knee Sliders Adjustment: Waist Adjusters Outer Pocket: 1 Pocket Reflective Detail: Reflective Piping Elasticated Side Waist Panels: Yes FIT PROFILE: Sport

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





