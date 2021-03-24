Rst Sabre Leather Jacket & JeanMade from a soft touch, matte finish premium cowhide leather, the Sabre jacket is supported by a four-way woven stretch with motion panels throughout for maximum comfort and movement when worn. In fact, the motion panels wrap around the arms to give unparalleled versatility and support different styles of riding. Added to this are the removable quilted thermal gilet with two pockets, a fixed Quick Dry mesh lining, panel-in-panel perforation to keep you warm and fresh and waist adjusters which offer a contoured fit.

This jacket exceeds its AAA CE rating. With a suite of CE Level 1 armour and pocket for the back protector, tone on tone TPU shoulder cups, and reflective logo and style panels offer added visibility and superior levels of protection.

The Sabre Leather Jean features the same premium materials and construction, with Level 1 knee armour and TPU knee sliders. The jean perfectly complements the style and comfort of the jacket and the two can easily be zipped together with the 360° connection zip.

Jacket
Available in: Black/Black/Black, Black/Black/White, Black/White/Blue, Black/White/Red, Black/Grey/Flo Yellow
SRP £249.99

Jean
Available in: Black/black
SRP £199.99
