Jackets are an integral part of every motorbike ride, however, not every jacket is made to go well with every kind of motorbike, which can be a bit of a problem as motorbike jackets aren’t exactly affordable for many. RST’s Sabre textile jacket has been specifically designed to end such woes and to provide riders with a reliable, affordable & well-protected jacket that can go well with a vast majority of motorbikes. Not only is this jacket incredibly versatile, but it also has several other features to offer which makes it a great motorbike jacket. Shared below is my detailed experience with RST’s textile jacket and some of its highlights that have made it my partner for daily rides.

Being an old user of leather jackets, I was a bit skeptical to try a textile jacket but suffice to say RST’s Sabre textile jacket exceeded my expectations in more than one way. The jacket provides additional advantages in addition to the ones provided by a leather jacket which is one of its standout features. To begin with, the jacket is made from an abrasion-resistant fabric that not only looks rugged from afar but is practically quite durable. The main fabric is further protected by its water-repellent texture that provides the first line of defense against water & mist, while the main SinAqua waterproof lining does the rest of the work in keeping you safe from unfriendly weather wherever you go.

The Sabre textile jacket is an all-weather jacket since it is made from a perforated fabric that works well in conjunction with the front & back air vents to provide good ventilation on hot & humid days. The light texture of the jacket combined with the vents provided has proven to be a great feature in the scorching heat without which it would’ve been unable for me to ride my motorbike in this weather. For the winters, a removable thermal lining is provided that looks thick enough to last through the chilly weather.

One of the main focuses of any rider when looking for a jacket is its active & passive protection system. Thankfully, the Sabre textile jacket is well equipped in this regard as it is equipped with Level 1 certified shoulder and elbow protection that looks and feels solid enough to withstand a harsh impact. Secondary protection is provided by reflective logos that are embossed throughout the front & the back of the jacket.

Overall, RST’s Sabre textile jacket is a great alternative to traditional leather jackets that not only is affordable but is also supremely comfortable. The jacket is also available in an airbag version in case you’re looking for maximum protection. The availability of a wide range of sizes and that too in various color combinations makes the RST Sabre Textile jacket a great part of the routine as well as long motorbike rides.

