Sabre is simply a well ventilated, waterproof, insulated textile sporty jacket.

Made from a robust, abrasion resistant HTC fabric, the fabric has a Durable Water Resistant coating which repels water and stops the jacket from wetting out. The jacket is supported by four-way woven stretch with motion panels throughout for maximum comfort and movement when worn. The motion panels enhance the comfort of this sports riding jacket, whether riding upright or in a tuck.

Added to this are the SinAqua waterproof lining, removable full length quilted thermal lining inside and in the sleeves, a fixed Quick Dry mesh lining, panel-in-panel perforation and multiple intake and exhaust vents to keeps air flowing throughout the jacket. And arm and waist adjusters which offer a contoured fit.

The jacket exceeds its CE Level AAA rating, with suite of Level 1 armour, TPU shoulder cups, and In&motion Airbag technology. Reflective logo and style panels offer added visibility alongside this uncompromising protection.

Connect to any RST jean using the 360° connection zip. Also available in an airbag and leather versions.

CE Rating AA Armour Back Protector: CE Level 1 Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1 Elbow Armour: CE Level 1 Construction Main Outer Material: HTC Fabric Stretch Material: Motion Panels Thermal Lining: Removable Thermal Lining – 125g Waterproof Lining: SinAqua Waterproof Membrane Inner Lining: Fixed Quick Dry Mesh Lining Cuff: Neoprene Sports Collar: Neoprene Sports Zips: MAX Zips Thread: Corespun Polyester Ventilation: Front Intake & Rear Exhaust Vents Connection Zip: Yes – 360° Features & Benefits Adjustment: Hook & Loop Sleeve & Waist Adjusters Outer Pockets: 2 Inner Pockets: 2 Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos and Piping FIT PROFILE: Sport

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

