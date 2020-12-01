Sabre is simply a well ventilated, waterproof, insulated textile sporty jacket.
Made from a robust, abrasion resistant HTC fabric, the fabric has a Durable Water Resistant coating which repels water and stops the jacket from wetting out. The jacket is supported by four-way woven stretch with motion panels throughout for maximum comfort and movement when worn. The motion panels enhance the comfort of this sports riding jacket, whether riding upright or in a tuck.
Added to this are the SinAqua waterproof lining, removable full length quilted thermal lining inside and in the sleeves, a fixed Quick Dry mesh lining, panel-in-panel perforation and multiple intake and exhaust vents to keeps air flowing throughout the jacket. And arm and waist adjusters which offer a contoured fit.
The jacket exceeds its CE Level AAA rating, with suite of Level 1 armour, TPU shoulder cups, and In&motion Airbag technology. Reflective logo and style panels offer added visibility alongside this uncompromising protection.
Connect to any RST jean using the 360° connection zip. Also available in an airbag and leather versions.
|CE Rating
|AA
|Armour
|Back Protector: CE Level 1
|Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1
|Elbow Armour: CE Level 1
|Construction
|Main Outer Material: HTC Fabric
|Stretch Material: Motion Panels
|Thermal Lining: Removable Thermal Lining – 125g
|Waterproof Lining: SinAqua Waterproof Membrane
|Inner Lining: Fixed Quick Dry Mesh Lining
|Cuff: Neoprene Sports
|Collar: Neoprene Sports
|Zips: MAX Zips
|Thread: Corespun Polyester
|Ventilation: Front Intake & Rear Exhaust Vents
|Connection Zip: Yes – 360°
|Features & Benefits
|Adjustment: Hook & Loop Sleeve & Waist Adjusters
|Outer Pockets: 2
|Inner Pockets: 2
|Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos and Piping
|FIT PROFILE:
|Sport
For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/
