RST is delighted to announce the signing of Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP Test Rider and Suzuki Endurance Yoshimura SERT Motul Racing team rider, Sylvain Guintoli.

The 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race winner will wear RST’s flagship airbag suit using In&motion’s airbag technology.

Guintoli will debut his RST suit from Monday 31st January during testing for the 2022 season in Malaysia.

Sylvain Guintoli said: “The racing products and the airbag technology has been moving on a lot in recent years. It feels like the right time. Everything is working well at RST right now and the suits are getting better and better. When you crash at 150mph, you need to have a suit that is going to take the abuse, take the sliding and tumbling. It’s very important, not only performance, but for the safety of the riders.”

Zoe Turner, Race Department Manager, said: “It’s a fantastic signing for us. We’re so proud that a rider of Sylvain’s quality has trusted RST with his race suits for 2022 and we’re looking forward to supporting him in the MotoGP and EWC season.”

About Sylvain Guintoli Sylvain Guintoli (born 24 June 1982 in Montélimar) is a French professional motorcycle racer. He was FIM World Superbike Champion in 2014. He is contracted to the Suzuki MotoGP team as a test rider with occasional race entries, as a wild card or replacement rider. In 2021, he was the winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race on Suzuki together with Xavier Simeon and Gregg Black.

About RST RST is the UK’s number 1 motorcycle apparel provider with collections designed for Sport, Adventure & Urban riding. Trusted by the world’s most successful motorcyclists, including Ian Hutchinson (IOM TT, BSB), Conor Cummins (IOM TT), Alex Lowes (WSBK) and Kenny Foray (FSBK), RST is also the proud Official Safety Partner of the Isle of Man TT (IOM TT).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @mcindustry

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security