The Stunt-X may be short, but it has all the hallmarks of a traditional hardwearing boot. CE Certified as standard, the boot features a reinforced cockpit, integrated ankle protection and an integrated and reinforced toe box.
The boot also features a SinAqua waterproof membrane to keep feet dry and to aid breathability, the microfibre is perforated on each side.
For added security, the lace and hook & loop closure system also features a lace garage which tidily secures the lace ends away, preventing the lace getting trapped around the bike.
|Armour
|Heel Protection: Reinforced Cockpit
|Ankle Protection: Integrated
|Construction
|Main Outer Material: Microfibre
|Waterproof Lining: SinAqua Waterproof Membrane
|Closure: Laces with Hook & Loop Ankle Tab
|Shift Pad: Yes – Double Layer
|Shank: Polycarbonate Anti Twist Midsole
|Insole: Anti-Bacterial Gel
|Outsole: RST Sports Sole
|Ventilation: Perforated
|Features & Benefits
|Toe Box: Integrated & Reinforced
|Puller: Strap Design
|Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Piping
|Lace Garage: Yes
