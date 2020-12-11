The Stunt-X may be short, but it has all the hallmarks of a traditional hardwearing boot. CE Certified as standard, the boot features a reinforced cockpit, integrated ankle protection and an integrated and reinforced toe box.

The boot also features a SinAqua waterproof membrane to keep feet dry and to aid breathability, the microfibre is perforated on each side.

For added security, the lace and hook & loop closure system also features a lace garage which tidily secures the lace ends away, preventing the lace getting trapped around the bike.

Armour Heel Protection: Reinforced Cockpit Ankle Protection: Integrated Construction Main Outer Material: Microfibre Waterproof Lining: SinAqua Waterproof Membrane Closure: Laces with Hook & Loop Ankle Tab Shift Pad: Yes – Double Layer Shank: Polycarbonate Anti Twist Midsole Insole: Anti-Bacterial Gel Outsole: RST Sports Sole Ventilation: Perforated Features & Benefits Toe Box: Integrated & Reinforced Puller: Strap Design Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Piping Lace Garage: Yes

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

