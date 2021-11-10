RST Tech X Coolmax Baselayer 01RST Tech X Technical wear has been designed for comfort in the most demanding of conditions.

Suitable for a wide variety of sports and leisure applications, the Tech X technical garments are made from CP-U fabric which has outstanding moisture wicking properties keeping your skin temperature regulated.

The Tech X technical wear is the perfect under garment choice for any activity that challenges the body.

Long & short sleeve top SRP: £32.99

Pant SRP: £34.99

