RST Tech X Technical wear has been designed for comfort in the most demanding of conditions.

Suitable for a wide variety of sports and leisure applications, the Tech X technical garments are made from CP-U fabric which has outstanding moisture wicking properties keeping your skin temperature regulated.

The Tech X technical wear is the perfect under garment choice for any activity that challenges the body.

Long & short sleeve top SRP: £32.99

Pant SRP: £34.99

