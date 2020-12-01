Built with Kevlar™- TracTech Evo 4 glove combines the best of previous TracTech gloves with more features for a superb fit, comfort and protection.

Made with both full-grain cowhide and kangaroo leather, the glove features a CE Level 2 Carbon Knuckle Protector for impact protection. DuPont™ Kevlar® Fibre on the palm stitching and underlay, along with double layer kangaroo leather and an RST palm slider protect the palm in the event of a high speed slide, while the double wrist and cuff closure offer a secure fit. DuPont™ Kevlar® lining throughout the rest of the glove prevents tearing, and elasticated conjoined fingers to prevent “finger roll” without affecting reach or flexibility when changing gear.

The glove has a perforated outer to maximise airflow, digital leather panels on the palm and forefingers to enhance grip, a memory foam panel to the back of the hand to aid comfort and support, with pre-curved fingers to suit the contour of the hand on the handlebars. The TracTech Evo 4 Glove offers no compromises – high performance race glove for fast riders.

Armour Knuckle Protection: Carbon Finger Protection: Conjoined Little Finger Thumb Protection: Yes Palm Slider: Yes Construction Main Outer Material: Full Grain Leather Secondary Outer Material: Kangaroo Leather Reinforcement: DuPont™ Kevlar® Fibre Outstitched Fingers: Yes Pre-curved Fingers: Yes Cuff Closure: Hook & Loop Double Wrist Closure Ventilation: Perforated Leather Features & Benefits Double Layer Leather Palm: Yes Palm Slider: Yes Finger Motion Panels: Yes

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

