Built with Kevlar™- TracTech Evo 4 glove combines the best of previous TracTech gloves with more features for a superb fit, comfort and protection.
Made with both full-grain cowhide and kangaroo leather, the glove features a CE Level 2 Carbon Knuckle Protector for impact protection. DuPont™ Kevlar® Fibre on the palm stitching and underlay, along with double layer kangaroo leather and an RST palm slider protect the palm in the event of a high speed slide, while the double wrist and cuff closure offer a secure fit. DuPont™ Kevlar® lining throughout the rest of the glove prevents tearing, and elasticated conjoined fingers to prevent “finger roll” without affecting reach or flexibility when changing gear.
The glove has a perforated outer to maximise airflow, digital leather panels on the palm and forefingers to enhance grip, a memory foam panel to the back of the hand to aid comfort and support, with pre-curved fingers to suit the contour of the hand on the handlebars. The TracTech Evo 4 Glove offers no compromises – high performance race glove for fast riders.
|Armour
|Knuckle Protection: Carbon
|Finger Protection: Conjoined Little Finger
|Thumb Protection: Yes
|Palm Slider: Yes
|Construction
|Main Outer Material: Full Grain Leather
|Secondary Outer Material: Kangaroo Leather
|Reinforcement: DuPont™ Kevlar® Fibre
|Outstitched Fingers: Yes
|Pre-curved Fingers: Yes
|Cuff Closure: Hook & Loop Double Wrist Closure
|Ventilation: Perforated Leather
|Features & Benefits
|Double Layer Leather Palm: Yes
|Palm Slider: Yes
|Finger Motion Panels: Yes
For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
Podcasts Latest Episodes
Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham